Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,347. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

