Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.34 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.46. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,347. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.