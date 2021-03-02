Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $135.00 at DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $108.06. 8,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 94,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,233 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,495,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after buying an additional 249,677 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.