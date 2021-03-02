Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the January 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Santander lowered Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Lojas Renner stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.77. 43,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,014. Lojas Renner has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

