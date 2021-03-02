Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of CHNA stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

