Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $120.83 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

