Loopring (LRC) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Loopring has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $693.39 million and approximately $64.23 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.76 or 0.00808783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00061199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,111,080 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

