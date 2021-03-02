L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.93

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €294.93 ($346.98) and traded as high as €311.50 ($366.47). L’Oréal shares last traded at €308.90 ($363.41), with a volume of 384,509 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €304.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €294.93.

L’Oréal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

