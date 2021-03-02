Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Director Purchases $996,750.00 in Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

