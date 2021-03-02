LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 386 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $282.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.23 and a 200-day moving average of $282.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

