LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $209.70 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $224.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

