LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,581,000 after buying an additional 1,744,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,081,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,754,675 shares of company stock valued at $100,308,904. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

