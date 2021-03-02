LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,200. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.