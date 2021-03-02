LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.