LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of PLD opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.31. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.