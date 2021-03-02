LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after buying an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

