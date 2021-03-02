LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -299.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.