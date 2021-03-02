LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $556.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.64, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.14.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

