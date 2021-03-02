LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 708,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,333 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of DUK opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

