LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,532 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.