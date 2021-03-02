LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 274.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,070 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.73% of LSB Industries worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXU opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.91. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

