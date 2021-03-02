LTO Network Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $103.63 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00813131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,255,575 coins and its circulating supply is 274,197,305 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

