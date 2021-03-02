Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.32. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 65,101 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the third quarter valued at $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

