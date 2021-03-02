Lucie Guillemette Acquires 3,479 Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50.

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,433. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.46.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

