Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

