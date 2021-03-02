Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 5.7%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 1,614,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 516,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $687.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

