Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.89. 643,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 661,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Specifically, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Luminex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -190.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter worth $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 42.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 436,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.