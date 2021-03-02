Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LUMO opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

