Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 731,100 shares, a growth of 232.2% from the January 28th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,462.2 days.

LNDNF opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Lundin Energy has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

