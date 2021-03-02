Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $353,489.45

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $353,489.45 and approximately $82,609.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00817809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

