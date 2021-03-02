Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 5,047 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. 3,536,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,347. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $84,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

