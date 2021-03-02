Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $278,800.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00.
Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $59.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lyft by 59.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
