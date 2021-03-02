Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $278,800.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $59.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lyft by 59.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.39.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.