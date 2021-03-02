Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Lyft news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,262 shares of company stock worth $43,495,204 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

