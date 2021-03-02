Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.59

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.59 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 179267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 867,262 shares of company stock worth $43,495,204 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

