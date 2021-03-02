Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Sells 10,484 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.6% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 1,011,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,379,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.