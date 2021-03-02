MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.29

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 620811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,380 shares of company stock valued at $645,589. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $20,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

