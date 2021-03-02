Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

MSGE stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -29.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

