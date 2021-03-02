Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.94 Million

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post $172.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.08 million and the lowest is $147.50 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $709.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $830.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $815.72 million, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

MGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.