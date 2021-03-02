Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 238.3% in February

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 238.3% from the January 28th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Maiden alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Maiden by 130.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

MHLD opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.15.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.