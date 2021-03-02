Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Up 238.3% in February

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 238.3% from the January 28th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Maiden by 130.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
