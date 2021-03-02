Maker (MKR) Price Hits $2,194.70 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Maker has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $78.89 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $2,194.70 or 0.04507573 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00806765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

