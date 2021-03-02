MalwareChain (MALW) Market Capitalization Achieves $137,123.55

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $137,123.55 and approximately $100.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001859 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 6,337,466 coins and its circulating supply is 6,065,008 coins. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

MalwareChain Coin Trading

