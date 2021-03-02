Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 158.55 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 155.95 ($2.04), with a volume of 1151931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.70 ($2.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group plc (EMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Get Man Group plc (EMG.L) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group plc (EMG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 145.78 ($1.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

About Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group plc (EMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.