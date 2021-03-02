Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 145.78 ($1.90).

LON EMG traded up GBX 1.69 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 155.39 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 6,691,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. Man Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.55 ($2.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.71.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

