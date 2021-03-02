Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys 5,377 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $804,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock valued at $371,676,347. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.50. 406,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $753.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

