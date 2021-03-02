Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $360.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

