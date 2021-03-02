Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,314 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

