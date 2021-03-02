Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 478,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 269,285 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,519.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 118,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110,955 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,012,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $315,078,000 after purchasing an additional 661,831 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $277,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. 597,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,347,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $249.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.