Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $8.83 on Tuesday, hitting $177.26. The stock had a trading volume of 600,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,022. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

