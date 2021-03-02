Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 2,300 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $18,255,172 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

Shares of EL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.86. 12,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 179.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day moving average of $241.59.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

