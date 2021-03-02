Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 28,392 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.86. 777,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,290,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.97 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

