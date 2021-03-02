Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 1,072 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $14.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $703.98. 714,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,442.63, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $811.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

